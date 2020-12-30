As we wind down 2020, let’s take a look back on what type of year it was for fishing.
While most accounts of 2020 focus on the pandemic and how it stopped our normal way of life, on the fishing scene, it probably had less of an effect than on anything else. The biggest effect likely was felt in the cancellation of many fishing tournaments.
During the times when almost everything was shut down, fishing was one of the few things we could enjoy.
Weather was the big problem for fishermen and a record number of hurricanes and storms definitely took their toll on fishing. Fortunately, we did not have any major fish killing events such as hard freezes.
A warm winter did not help the situation. By spring, however, the annual black drum run was on. This year’s drum run was good and likely ranked among the better ones.
Summertime fishing was good for those able to take advantage of the windows of nice conditions. Otherwise, however, weather was a spoiler.
Winds and tropical events in the Gulf held back recreational red snapper anglers. Toward the end of the two-month season, however, the weather started cooperating, and some nice quality snapper were caught.
Fall fishing and the annual flounder run seemed like it would never get started. Again, the culprit was warm weather. It was not until mid-November that we saw sustained water temperatures below 70 degrees.
One of the fall fishing attractions used to be the big golden croaker run. In recent years, however, it has not materialized as it once did. This year, there were some nice-sized croaker landed in November.
The flounder run finally got underway and the amazing thing this year is how long it lasted. Hardly anyone had seen the big run last as late as Christmas as it did this year.
Have a happy and safe new year and keep those rods and reels working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.