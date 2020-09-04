The weekend is shaping up as expected, with nice weather and excellent conditions for fishing.
A light southeasterly wind was clearing the water Friday, and as conditions improved, the bite was on.
Anglers fishing shell pads around Trinity Bay gas wells were finding excellent action on speckled trout and other fish. John Masterson, who fishes out of April Fool Marina in San Leon, headed to the wells early Friday and, along with his two companions, limited out on trout.
Masterson said many bent rods were observed from anglers fishing nearby. Most of the trout were in the 15 to 17-inch range, with a number of throwbacks mixed in. Live shrimp and croaker fished on the bottom were the baits.
Action on trout was hot and heavy around the causeway bridges early Friday. Galveston Bait and Tackle Capt. Billy Howell reported excellent catches by anglers fishing the predawn tidal movement around the two bridges. Free-lined live shrimp and croaker were the baits.
Howell said he had an ample supply of live shrimp and croaker. However, everyone should keep in mind that this is a huge holiday weekend, and anglers should get there early to insure supplies are available.
One area that should turn on this weekend is the surf. With the light southeast wind, the water will clear quickly, and the action should turn on, especially early morning.
Offshore seas should be excellent for just about all seaworthy boats so take advantage of the nice conditions and hit the open waters of the Gulf. Offshore bait, such as Spanish sardines, should be in good supply.
Keep in mind that this is a holiday weekend and boating traffic likely will be heavy. Watch out for the other boats, as many boaters on the water this weekend will be likely not familiar with the U.S. Coast Guard's “rules of the road."
