Very few people get to say they had a hand in getting a World Series started.
But, that’s exactly what 14-year-old Galvestonian Ivontae Leigh — a Ball High School freshman and active member at the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club — did Friday night, delivering to the pitchers mound the game ball for Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.
After the staff and players for the visiting National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and hometown American League champion Houston Astros were introduced, the national anthem was performed and Astros legend Terry Puhl threw out the ceremonial first pitch, Leigh walked out to the mound with the game ball before all-time great gymnast Simone Biles closed out the pre-game festivities with the "play ball" first call.
With the Galveston chapter of the Boys and Girls Club picked by MLB, the Astros Foundation and the Boys & Girls Club of America to do the honors, Leigh was selected among his peers to be the lucky boy to deliver the game ball — about which he just found out Thursday, he said.
“I was in shock,” Leigh said about being told about the opportunity. “It’s exciting.”
“He’s a great kid,” Galveston Boys & Girls Club representative Raushida Robinson said. “They’re all great kids, but each kid has their own characteristics, and he’s a great leader. I thought this would be a great opportunity and a great experience for him — once in a lifetime.”
A lifelong Astros fan whose favorite player is second baseman Jose Altuve, Friday actually marked the first time Leigh has seen a game inside Minute Maid Park, let alone getting the even rarer opportunity to walk on the field, he said.
“He’ll always remember this,” Robinson said. “He’ll be able to tell his kids, his peers about this opportunity.”
Leigh participates in the Boys & Girls Club leadership programs like Keystone, My Future and Positive Action, as well as sports and healthy lifestyles programs like Triple Play and Learn Eat Grow.
