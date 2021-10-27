I rose out of bed Wednesday morning to the sound of rain falling on my decks. Then the squall line of storms came through Galveston Bay and the island midmorning. By 1 p.m., clearing skies led the way as the front began passing through the bay area.
Winds will begin to shift from the west/northwest Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday evening, blowing upward to more than 20 mph. The winds are forecast to increase upward to 30 mph Thursday morning. The direction and velocity of the wind will drop the tides significantly.
I planned on writing a bit about the upcoming flounder regulation change. My mind is still processing what I want to convey, so I will hold off until Thursday. So in Wednesday’s Reel Report, I’ll give a couple tournament updates and one fishing report.
The Special Olympics fishing tournament was held out of Sea Star Base Galveston Saturday. Capt. Cody Dunn and others worked tirelessly for the past couple months for this event to be possible.
About 40 or so Special Olympics athletes competed for medals in various categories. They were paired with volunteers to help them and ensure their safety. Liam Case won the largest fish category with a 27-inch stingray. Athlete/Angler Joshua Walker landed a 20 1/2-inch flounder during the event, which is believed to be the largest ever caught off the docks.
What a special day for everyone involved.
Lee Blaisdell recently hosted some friends from Azle. Over the course of the past few days, they fished and landed a total of 21 bull reds, ranging in size from 37 to 40 inches. All the fish were released. Five reds that were in the slot were retained for table fare.
One angler hooked and fought a 6-foot alligator gar. The fish broke off right at the boat. Finger mullet and cut shad were used to catch all the fish. The fish came from the North Galveston Jetty and the barges by the Bolivar ferry landing.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier Redfish Rodeo ends at 6 a.m. Sunday. The leader is still a 41 3/4-inch redfish. The reds are still running along the pier with fish up to 38 inches being caught. Black Drum, gafftop and whiting also are biting.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
