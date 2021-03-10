Typical spring break weather has settled in, and the good news is we are in a warming trend with the waters around Galveston getting into the 60-degree range. This is excellent for black drum and, from recent reports, all sizes of that fish are being caught all around the island.
Fishing guides sending feedback on their trips are reporting action on reds in the marshes. Carancahua Lake also has been a good spot for reds. Getting to the lake from the Intracoastal Waterway has been an issue. Anglers experienced at maneuvering their way through the narrow channel are having no problems, however.
Todds Dump off Eagle Point near San Leon has been producing some nice-sized black drum recently. The big fish are making their way up and down the Houston Ship Channel from the Texas City Dike and have been showing up in a number of places including points out of San Leon.
John Lambright called in a report from upper Galveston Bay where spotty action has been taking place on speckled trout lately.
Lambright fished an area below the Bayport Channel called Red Bluff Reef and landed four speckled trout to 19 inches in length. A variety of soft plastics were used, with the popular slow-sinking Corkie catching all of the fish.
As the water continues to warm, expect more action in the surf, especially from a variety of pan fish. Whiting and sheepshead in particular are being caught off piers and rock groins along the beachfront.
