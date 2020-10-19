There were some nice flounder caught along the Galveston Ship Channel on Monday and the junk yard at the tip of Bolivar. Night fishing is picking up for anglers willing to deal with swarms of mosquitoes, and San Luis Pass offered some good red fish action on bull reds late Sunday.
Ken Slocki landed his best-ever flounder while fishing near Seawolf Park. Several smaller flounder also were caught and released.
Freddy Aves fished the Galveston Channel near the sulfur docks Monday and landed four flounder, one keeper and three throwbacks. Numerous sand trout rounded out his catch for the morning and pink Gulps were the baits.
Just west of the Bolivar Ferry Landing, Marcus Kane caught a 20-inch flounder along with one measuring 15 inches and three throwbacks under 15 inches. Live fingerling mullet was the bait of choice. The area also is known as the Bolivar Junk Yard for all of the submerged rebar and other debris.
Hector Cantu caught three bull reds, tagging and retaining one, while wade fishing the west side of San Luis Pass on Sunday afternoon. Two sharks and a large gafftop also were caught with cut shad used for bait.
The only good trout action reported around Galveston has come from a few anglers battling mosquitoes to fish at night.
Among them was Greg House, who landed a limit of specks off his parent’s lighted dock at Tiki Island. House used free-lined live shrimp to make his catch, and the action took place about an hour before daybreak Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.