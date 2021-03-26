GALVESTON
A homegrown Super Bowl champion was celebrated in style Friday night on Seawall Boulevard, as Mike Evans returned to Galveston Island for a parade in his honor.
“Galveston has always shown love and support, and I’m happy that they’re honoring me with such a special thing,” said Evans, a standout wide receiver for the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and 2011 Ball High School alumnus.
Evans arrived roughly an hour before the parade, which took place on the seawall from 45th Street to 28th Street, to sign autographs and take pictures with local fans young and old alike. Evans also received a key to the city from Galveston Mayor Craig Brown, who declared March 26 to be Mike Evans Day in Galveston.
“We’re so proud to have Mike with us,” Brown said.
Hundreds of fans stood along the seawall to see Evans and his parade that included five colorful floats, the Ball High School band, cheerleaders and a dance team.
Evans and his entourage threw colorful beads and other party favors from the floats out to fans, who mostly wore Evans’ Buccaneers jerseys.
“It’s a proud moment for the island,” said William Hernandez, a Galveston native and resident. “We really needed something positive to celebrate to take our attention away from the pandemic.”
After being selected by the Buccaneers No. 7 overall out of Texas A&M and becoming a successful professional football player, Evans has diligently given back to his hometown community through his annual free youth football camp. Just recently, his Mike Evans Family Foundation charity donated $50,000 to the United Way of Galveston to help local families who were affected by the winter storm.
So, for the community to show this level of support for his accomplishment was truly an honor, Evans said.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling coming from a city that I love,” Evans said. “It’s surreal. I’m really looking forward to seeing all the faces that I used to see as a kid growing up. There’s still a lot of people that I know. It’s a great city, and I’m truly honored.”
Featured in the parade were some former NFL players who also call Galveston their hometown. One of those players, former Pittsburgh Steelers all-pro defensive lineman Casey Hampton, is someone who Evans has frequently cited as an inspiration for his free football camp.
The event was the first sanctioned parade since the COVID-19 pandemic began and was organized by the Galveston Independent School District in conjunction with the city of Galveston.
Reporter Myer Lee contributed to this article.
