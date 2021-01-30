Saturday morning there were a few reports of slim to fair catches from around Galveston.
Most of the action came from areas off of West Bay and along the Galveston Ship Channel. There was a report from Clear Lake of red fish being caught across from the entrance to South Shore Harbor.
Lake Madeline off of Offatts Bayou produced two reds and a puppy drum for Jeffery Sapp, who, along with Wade Turner, fished the shoreline all around the lake. Corkies and Bass Assassins were the baits.
Steve Baldwin found sand trout biting from his boat slip at the Galveston Yacht Basin. Baldwin landed six sandies and a 14-inch flounder using dead shrimp for bait.
Stanley Watkins fished along the shorelines of Clear Lake on Saturday and found the action slow overall except in the upper part of the lake. Using live shrimp fished under a popping cork, the angler from Clear Lake City landed two slot reds while fishing around the bulkheads of a condo complex across the lake from South Shore Harbor. Both fish were released.
John Marshall, who has given several reports in the past of his night catches of trout at Tiki Island, was back on his dock Friday night. Marshall said it was the first time in a good while that he did not see any fish around his lights and quit fishing after about 30 minutes.
Sunday forecasts call for windy and sunny weather. Not a great combination for fishing. The good news is that Sunday ends the month of January.
