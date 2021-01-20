Anglers were fogged in Wednesday, and it appears that fog, although not as bad as Wednesday's, will be an issue for several days. Friday looks to be the start of better weather. We still are, however, in January, and it appears this year is going to be about normal for the first month of 2021.
We continue to receive reports from last weekend and in particular Sunday night. On Wednesday, we mentioned a window of calm winds that set in Sunday night and with them came some nice catches.
Hitchcock resident Mac Moore took his kayak to Teichman Point on Sunday evening and fished around lighted docks and piers along Offatts Bayou. Using Down South soft plastics, he landed three specks to 18 inches and a 22-inch slot red. Several rat reds were caught and released.
Fred Creecy found the trout biting off Channelview on Sunday night. Creecy fished from a friend's pier using a portable green light and landed a limit of speckled trout. Freelined live shrimp was the bait.
Earlier in the day Sunday, John Lebeuff fished the causeway area from land just below the bridge and caught a variety of fish. Using dead shrimp and cut sand trout for bait, he landed puppy drum, sand trout, whiting and a ribbonfish.
Reports from Galveston Bait and Tackle indicate that early morning fishing around the causeway and railroad bridges has been good for reds, specks and black drum. Live shrimp has been the preferred bait.
We are going through a typical unsettled weather pattern for January, and if fishing is in your plans this weekend, keep a close eye on the forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.