Last year at this time, I was in full panic mode. My impending wedding was less than two weeks away. The tropics were active, and my nerves were shot. Today is much more relaxed with little tropical activity.
Ross Sumbera and his buddies ventured to the Galveston Channel on Sunday in search of flounder. The group hit the water at 2 p.m., and the tide movement was minimal. They did manage to land two flounder, one 21 inches, the other 19 inches.
At 4 p.m., the tide started moving, and they caught two more, both undersized. Gulps were used as bait, fishing the slope in 12 to 20 feet of water.
Capt. Garry McAninch was out in west Galveston Bay with his group Tuesday. They caught limits of speckled trout, on the hard incoming tide, in 5 to 6 feet of water over shell. Bait of choice was live croaker.
I spoke with Eric Valentino, of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, on Tuesday. He reported tougher conditions for the anglers Sunday because of the west/northwest winds. Monday was a little better.
The trout bite has slowed in the wells. Bull red action is on the increase in the same area. He said there were only a couple boats out Tuesday. These anglers had limited success. Winds were from the north/northeast, with a bit of coolness in the air. A nice change.
Capt. Sammy Flores and I spoke Tuesday afternoon. He has been on the jetties, catching trout up to 6 pounds, along with some keeper reds. All the fish are coming off live croakers and live shrimp.
A couple days ago, he ventured nearshore and went 0-2 on tarpon. One fish was estimated at 150 pounds. He said the were fishing in 30 feet of water, throwing coon pops.
Weather forecast appears good for the next few days. I sure hope these cool mornings hang around because it's nice to see temperatures in the upper 70s.
