The good news on the fishing scene is the wind is settling down, and a direction shift is underway. Unfortunately, the heat is still with us.
Thursday morning it was up and out early to fish my favorite spots along the jetties. We were anchored by 7:30 a.m. at the North Jetty among a number of other boats. A gentle outgoing tide was moving, and almost always that is a sign that trout and other fish will feed.
Unfortunately, this was one of those days that defied history. Hardly any action was taking place, and with the heat and near calm conditions, we could stand it only about two hours before heading to the South Jetty. The water in the channel was in good shape and relatively calm.
However, on the Gulf side of the South Jetty the water was in terrible shape. No boats were fishing the Gulf side for that reason.
After trying several other spots on both sides of the North Jetty, we decided to defer fishing to another day.
Malcolm Mencacci sent a note, transmitting pictures of his successful fishing trip Wednesday afternoon that included the following words of wisdom:
“These fish were all caught in the afternoon incoming tide on live mullet about a mile from where this picture was taken with a horrible west wind blowing. It just goes to show you never know unless you go.”
I have to agree with him, as I would think the odds of a good catch in conditions like that are slim.
Anglers heading out Friday need to prepare for extreme heat. Thundershowers are likely according to the forecasts, and that could serve to cool things a bit. Other than that, fishing conditions look good for the next several days.
