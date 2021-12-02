The bay was flat Thursday. In some locations, the fog was thick, but it cleared out quickly as the sun rose above the horizon.
Much of the same is forecast for Friday. Fish catching is good, so get out there if you can.
I spoke with Capt. Sammy Flores recently. Flores keeps a low profile and is tight-lipped about his catches. This man fishes the Galveston jetties and knows the rocks well.
He has been catching speckled trout and slot redfish. Live shrimp has been the best bait using little weight.
“The fishing is dependent upon the conditions; light wind days are the best,” he said.
Bink Grimes from Matagorda Sunrise Lodge sent in a report Thursday. Grimes said the duck hunting was good during the first split of the season. The brunt of the duck population has not arrived yet.
The second split of the season starts Dec. 11 and runs through Jan. 30. The hunting should even be better. The fishing in East Matagorda Bay is good. The best bite is coming off the MirrOlure Marsh Minnows and Bass Assassin while drifting over deep shell. Water temperature is in the mid-60s.
Capt. Shannon Labauve reported good catches of bull reds late Wednesday. The fish are being caught on both Galveston jetties. Best bait has been fresh dead shad, followed by frozen shad. LaBauve said it’s not uncommon to land 25 or more reds during an outing.
Now for my bass fishing experience.
Brian Castille extended an invite to take me bass fishing. We talked about doing this for a couple of years. We fished a lake in Pearland out of his 17-foot flat-bottom boat. In a little more than three hours, we landed 15 bass and lost another five at the boat.
I was throwing a plastic worm. It took me a little while to figure out how to work the lure. It’s not like throwing a jig head with soft plastic for trout. Castille primarily used a crankbait. It was a great morning of fishing.
I don’t know how long this weather pattern will hold, but I suggest it’s a great time of year to be fishing. Old Man Winter is going to arrive one day but, until then, enjoy this stretch of weather.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
