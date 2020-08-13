When will this weather pattern change? The forecasts indicate that a southwest wind and extreme heat will be with us all weekend. Early next week, it is predicted that a north wind will be with us for a day or two then revert back to where we have been for a good part of August.
Sammy Brucker fished the South Jetty from land Wednesday and caught two slot reds, releasing one and retaining the other. Brucker said the water was off color, and the fish seemed to be close to shore.
My apology to Jeff Cable who sent in his report early this week, but it is just now being published.
Cable found that no live shrimp was available from Texas City to Fat Boys Bait Camp near Tiki Island.
He tried a spot near the Galveston Causeway with no bites on live croaker then decided to hit the jetties. There he hooked up with a nice keeper trout and two undersized reds. Four large sharks were hooked, and each broke off before getting to the boat.
Hitchcock resident Bill Wells used live fingerling mullet to land two keeper flounder and a slot red while fishing around Pelican Island. Wells said he was having a problem with getting hooked up on debris until he starting fishing the mullet under a mauler with an 18-inch leader and no weight.
Horace Moore reported success at flounder gigging Wednesday night. Moore waded the shoreline in front of Scholes Field near midnight and harvested three nice-sized flounder. Many stingrays were buried under the sand as well.
Live shrimp continues to be extremely scarce. However, live croaker and mullet are available at a number of bait shops.
