Over the past several years, this weekend has been one of the best for flounder fishing. This year, the flat fish are here and running. However, the weather looks to be an obstacle in getting out to catch them.
Rain is the big issue. However by late Sunday, wind and cold temperatures will set in, and that most likely will keep anglers off the water for a few days. After conditions settle, look for the peak of this year’s flounder run to hit.
A number of years ago, the Thanksgiving weekend usually was the turning point, as the peak had occurred and only stragglers would be found making their way to the Gulf of Mexico spawning grounds. Now, it is well into December when this occurs.
Whiting, sheepshead, sand trout and black drum are accounting for most of the fish caught other than flounder. With the two-fish limit on flounder, anglers are filling their stringers with other fish that are excellent table fare along with flounder.
There have been a couple of reports from the jetties and the surf of Spanish mackerel being caught. That is unusual for this late in the year. With the water temperatures hovering close to 70 degrees, it is understandable why we are seeing warm water fish here around Thanksgiving.
Mangrove or grey snapper also are warm water fish and sensitive to cold water. All during November, these fish have been caught by anglers fishing for flounder along the Galveston Ship Channel.
Most likely the cold weather next week and related drop in water temperature will send the warm water fish to deeper waters in the Gulf, especially south of Galveston.
