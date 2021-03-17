Nice weather is setting in for a few days. It might not be so great for fishing, however. While drier, cooler conditions will take over for our spring break visitors, gusty winds will accompany the cold front for a few days.
By weekend, we should see conditions shaping up for getting on the water.
Prior to the cooler weather setting in, fishing was good during windows of tolerable conditions. Fog was one of the big obstacles and, for several days, it was late morning before it lifted.
Black drum continue their spring migration, and a variety of sizes of the popular fish are being caught. Puppy drum to large “big uglies” are providing action and table fare for many anglers.
Kelly Watts fished Seawolf Park early Wednesday and caught his largest fish ever, a 38-inch black drum, which was promptly released. Watts regretted leaving his cell phone/camera in his car as he was unable to get a picture of the prized catch. Cut mullet was the bait.
Malcolm Mencacci sent a note saying it was the first time he fished with live shrimp this year. He and his brother Frank last Saturday fished from 7:30 a.m. until noon during a nice outgoing tide and caught 10 specks and 10 puppy drum. They retained two limits of drum and six specks.
As the tide picked up, the water muddied and the bite started to slow. The largest trout was 20 inches, and the largest drum was taped at 23 inches.
As a side note, he said they saw mullet jumping, so it appeared everything is on schedule this spring with no sign of a major fish kill in Galveston Bay.
