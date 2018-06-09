HOUSTON
The Houston Dynamo outclassed the Colorado Rapids, whistle to whistle, in a 2-0 win Saturday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.
With the Dynamo controlling possession and keeping the ball on the Rapids’ half of the field from the start, it seemed only a matter of time before they would break onto the scoreboard, and they did just that in the match’s 30th minute.
The first goal was all Tomas Martinez, as the midfielder dispossessed Colorado defender Johan Blomberg on the front edge of the penalty box, dribbled, fired a shot on goal that was saved by Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard and then booted the rebound into the back left corner of the net.
After a foul in the box, forward Mauro Manotas cashed in on the penalty kick opportunity in the 36th minute to give Houston a 2-0 lead.
During a duel for the ball in the fourth minute of the first half’s stoppage time, Rapids forward Yannick Boli’s hands found the face of Dynamo defender Leonardo, resulting in a straight red card and forcing Colorado to play the entire second half down a man.
Statistically the match was just about as one-sided as they come. Houston got off 21 shots (nine on goal) compared to just two (one on goal) for Colorado (interestingly, both of the Rapids’ shots came in the second half when they were playing with just 10 men). Houston had 11 corner kicks, while Colorado didn’t earn a single one.
The Dynamo controlled possession (75.6 percent to 24.4 percent) and had a passing accuracy of 92.7 percent on their 739 passes (the Rapids had just 71.3 percent accuracy on their 240 passes).
The Dynamo continued to keep possession in the Rapids’ half of the field in the second half and just missed on some chances to add to their lead.
Howard, the U.S. Men’s National team legend, was forced to make a pair of tough saves in the 58th and 85th minutes and shots by forwards Romell Quioto and Manotas clanked off the goal post in the 78th and 88th minutes, respectively.
The match was the 20th in 24 home matches in which the Dynamo have scored two or more goals since Wilmer Cabrera took over as head coach.
The Dynamo (6-3-5) will have next week off before resuming play in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 16 at 7:30 p.m. June 18 at home against Minnesota United. The team returns to MLS action 7:30 p.m. June 23 in a road match at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park against Sporting KC.
