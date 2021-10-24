Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer presents Dickinson High School principal Billye Smith and head football coach/athletic director John Snelson with a framed jersey and gloves Sunday before a community meet and greet at Dickinson High School.
Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer presents Dickinson High School principal Billye Smith and head football coach/athletic director John Snelson with a framed jersey and gloves Sunday before a community meet and greet at Dickinson High School.
Texas A&M standout tight end and Dickinson football alumnus Jalen Wydermyer held a small meet and greet Sunday afternoon in his home town at the Dickinson High School gym to reconnect with a community he said made him who he is now.
“It’s crazy to see, and I never thought I’d be in this environment and be back here like I am,” Wydermyer said.
After some opening remarks, fans — many of them youngsters from Dickinson’s youth football programs — lined up for autographs and pictures with Wydermyer. For those who didn’t bring anything to be signed, towels featuring Wydermyer’s name and official logo were provided.
“It’s insane — just seeing my name on a bunch of towels and on a piece of paper is crazy,” Wydermyer said.
Wydermyer also gifted Dickinson head football coach/athletic director John Snelson and principal Billye Smith a framed jersey and gloves, and gathered for a group picture with the children who attended the event.
“Me getting a chance to do this means the world to me,” Wydermyer said. “To see how much people care about me and how much I mean to the kids means so much, because I was one of these kids. It means a lot.”
The timing for the event couldn’t have been much more perfect, as Wydermyer on the night prior set the Texas A&M program record for most career receiving yards by a tight end.
His four receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies’ 44-14 win Saturday over South Carolina at Kyle Field saw Wydermyer reach 1,306 career receiving yards, surpassing the previous record of 1,246 yards held by Martellus Bennett.
On top of that, social media platforms also recognized Sunday as “National Tight Ends Day.”
“Ever since I knew my position would be tight end, I’ve looked up to Martellus Bennett, so to pass him up in receiving yards and to hold the record is a blessing to me and shows my improvement,” said Wydermyer, who also already holds the Texas A&M football program record for career touchdowns by a tight end.
Winning the remainder of the games on the schedule to climb as high as possible in the polls and seeing where that leaves his Aggies — whether it’s the College Football Playoff or a big bowl game — is what’s at the forefront of Wydermyer’s mind following his homecoming, he said.
“I’m having a great time this season, and I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds,” Wydermyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.