Recently we have mentioned trophy trout and the fact that we are entering the best time of the year for finding that once in a lifetime sow. We are referring to 8-plus pound fish that are about to spawn.
Most of the time, we have mentioned the shallower shoreline waters along parts of East and West Bays as the choices for finding the big fish, especially during the late afternoon hours. There is another spot away from both bays that also is quite productive during April and May and that is the jetties.
Both jetties attract the big trout this time of year and while the action is far from what anglers experience during the summer, the quality of the fish is the best of the year.
Experienced jetty anglers know where to find trophy trout and for the most part keep those locations close to the vest. While I have caught some large trout at the jetties, my best fish came from the area of the Bolivar Gas Wells at the time when they were so productive.
General areas around the jetties that tend to be productive this time of year are the channel side of the North Jetty from about half-way down and to the end of the rocks. On the Gulf side the popular “rock pile” just beyond about half way down is often cited as a good spot for a big trout.
On the South Jetty, just about the whole Gulf side is a candidate for finding the trout you are seeking and on the channel side, areas from where the old lighthouse was located to the end.
Natural baits work best at the jetties, with fingerling mullet and live shrimp being the top choices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.