Uncomfortable to miserable conditions are back, and hopefully, for a short duration. The weekend fishing will be affected, but once the effects of the latest cold front end, better fishing should begin.
Strong, cold northerly winds held fishing to a minimum Friday. Anglers wrapped up in extra warm clothing were enduring the elements around the Texas City Dike. There were, however, no reports of catches. Several other anglers were fishing the Jamail Bay Park on Offatts Bayou, and, again, no reports were in by 1 p.m. press time.
Jim Foster sent a note suggesting we advise anglers that oyster season is closing because of the small size of the shell fish at this stage of the season. Foster pointed out he and many other anglers go “oystering” this time of year as a alternative to fishing.
This brings back memories of many years ago when I would join the winter anglers and gather oysters around Bastrop Bay when strong northers would lower the tide levels 2 or 3 feet.
Oystering or oyster gathering was not one of my favorite things to do on the bays. It did, however, serve as an outlet to satisfy my craving to be on the water at a bad time of year.
Instead of a rod, reel and landing net, my fishing gear consisted of a burlap sack, chisel and hammer. After my first experience at gathering and separating oysters, I quickly learned that a pair of heavy duty gloves was a must.
When shopping the seafood markets today and seeing a pint of fresh shucked oysters going for around $20, I think about it being a bargain in light of having to work a chisel and hammer to separate the oyster clumps, and then prying open the oyster shell to retrieve the meat.
