Moderate to strong easterly winds kept water levels up Wednesday and continued to bring Gulf waters into the bays. On the fishing scene, the east wind did not help, especially at the velocities reported Wednesday.
Our only fishing report for Wednesday came from Richard Brewer, who sent a note saying he fished under lights around his canal dock early Wednesday, before daybreak and did not catch a thing.
Brewer said he used free-lined live shrimp that have worked so well under the lights in the past. He asked if there might be a reason for the poor results, especially in light of reports of nice catches being made by night anglers.
My guess is this is an example of Murphy's Law for fishermen. That is, you should have been here yesterday.
Tidal movement could be the answer, as trout tend to feed when the water is moving. Most of the reports of good catches come from anglers fishing during good tidal movement.
Many fish will bite during slack tides. However, if trout are your objective, tidal flow and clearer water are necessary.
The West End Anglers Fishing Club is holding its 12th annual West Bay Red Fish Showdown on Saturday at Sea Isle. The entry fee is $80 per angler and for more information or to register, contact Coe Parker at 713-594-4252 or visit the club's website at www.fishwestend.com.
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, a fundraiser is taking place at Galveston Bait and Tackle for Capt. Michael LaRue, who lost his life to the coronavirus.
The event will be basically a drive through, with barbeque plates being sold for $10. LaRue's family was left with some heavy medical expenses incurred during his lengthy battle with the virus. For more information, call Capt. Billy Howell at 409-740-1185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.