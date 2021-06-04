When I was in grade school, we all looked forward to summer break. I have vivid memories of playing with the neighborhood children up until dinner time.
That first week of summer was something special, until it rained. I remember saying the rhyme, "Rain, rain go away, come again another day." I am sure my mother wished it would have stopped, so I would not drive her crazy. While we need rain, enough is enough.
This weather curtailed the reports Friday, but I did get a couple of late updates from Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, James Massasr Sr. and Donny Bremernann ventured 40 miles into the Gulf from Galveston. They were rewarded with four nice red snapper.
Dan West out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp fished solo Thursday. He caught his limit of speckled trout in little over an hour. He stated it was a grind. Bait of choice, live shrimp underneath a popping cork. Dan West keeps his boat across from mine in the slips at Eagle Point.
Also on Thursday, I received a report from Capt. Theron Fisk. He reported limits of speckled trout were taken from Galveston's South Jetty. Live shrimp fished deep, about 5-foot underneath popping corks worked well. He also reported that his wife, Kara Fisk, battled and landed a 5-foot black tip shark. Her first from the boat. Way to go Kara, congratulations! Theron Fisk did say the ladyfish are thick along the outside of the granite rocks.
I fished on the rainy Friday with Joe and Patty Holecek. We dodged the heavy rains and called it quits at about 11 a.m. We managed a few keeper trout and plenty of throwbacks in the mix. We fished out of Eagle Point in the vicinity of Moses Lake. Fish were taken on live shrimp and soft plastic lures.
One day soon, this weather will settle down. What I am seeing and hearing, we have plenty of fish and not just in one location.
Keep sending in your reports. I prefer you email them because I receive them promptly. Do not hesitate to use the call number if you do not have access to email. I personally thank you for the support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.