This is the time of year when we see offshore fish making a run into shallower waters and some make it well into the bays.
Saturday, Jessie Vermont, Tony Sanders and Franklin Moore were fishing East Bay when Sanders got a big strike on his line baited with fingerling mullet.
The big fish almost stripped the line from his reel, and the fight was on. After close to 30 minutes, the fish came close enough to the boat to be identified as what they thought was a big shark.
Sanders left the fish in the water hoping it would get off when Vermont noticed that it was not a shark but a ling. Unfortunately, the fish got off of the size six treble hook before it could be landed. What a disappointment to all three anglers.
The action took place close to the area of the Bolivar Gas Wells.
Another unusual catch took place Saturday when Dante Buckley landed a huge jack crevalle from Lake Madeline.
Greg Hagerud sent an update on fishing in Galveston Harbor:
“I fished Friday morning from 8:30 to 10. The trout bite was OK with three keepers. Reds were plentiful with an easy limit. Saturday, I went back at 5:30 a.m. Nothing but hard heads. Once the sun came up it changed. The trout bite was still just OK with plenty of action on reds. Both mornings the bait camp traffic was lite. They had no shrimp, but plenty of croaker. The guy told me their shrimp boat had broken down. I think the beach will be my destination Sunday morning.”
Rain chances appear to be on the increase for a few days, but wind velocities look tolerable according to the forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.