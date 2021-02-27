February is about over and it seems that for the last several months we have welcomed the end of the month and looked forward to the start of the following month.
Well, here we are again and all I hope is that the brutal freeze of February did not impair the normal fishing patterns we typically see during March.
March is historically a windy month that is plagued by erratic weather. One of the first things that I mention to spring break visitors is that the weather you find upon arrival to Galveston likely will be completely different on your departure.
Aside from wind and undependable conditions, March is often a good month for fishing. The water is warming and bait starts hatching in mass. Glass minnows are one of the bait fish you start to see in prolific numbers during March.
The annual black drum run is usually peaking around mid-March and anglers focusing on that trout of a lifetime find March to be one of the better months to find one.
Our winter fishing patterns continue, yet more fish are found in the shallow waters going after the newly hatched bait fish and crustaceans. We still see the frequent northers blow through. However, they are not as severe as in earlier months. That is a big contributor to March's erratic weather patterns.
We still are concerned about the effect of the recent freeze on trout and other fish. However, nothing so far has given an indication of any problems.
