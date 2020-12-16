Wednesday certainly was not a fishing day. As the week progresses, however, conditions should improve and allow those anglers desiring to fish in cool weather to hit the water.
Now, the big question is what will be around after the latest in a series of cold fronts crosses the Texas coast.
Pan fish for sure will be here and likely at lower depths than earlier this month. Flounder probably will have moved out, at least in large numbers, with possibly a few stragglers remaining. This weekend should tell the tale on this year's flounder run.
Early this week, there remained a good number of flatfish all along the Galveston Channel and around Pelican Island.
Keith Busch sent a note asking about fishing hot spots around Galveston on Christmas. Busch, who grew up in Victoria, said for many years, his family fished the Colorado River at Matagorda on Christmas night. Lighted docks along the river attracted schools of trout, and it wasn't unusual for his parents, along with him and his brother, to catch 50 or more trout that evening.
Busch said the area below the locks was a hot spot for trout at night, and on Christmas night, there were hardly any other anglers fishing.
I am not aware of any one area around Galveston that would be noted as a hot spot on Christmas. Offatts Bayou and the surrounding area is often a good place to night fish this time of year and could offer some excellent fishing day or night.
