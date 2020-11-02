For the next few weeks, flounder fishing likely will be the hot topic in the fishing reports. While the action might not be consistent, there is no doubt that the flounder are there, and when conditions are good, the bite should be on.
Fred Foster called in to say that early Monday he caught a quick limit of flounder between the Jones Lake boat ramp and Fat Boys Bait Camp using Chicken Boys for bait. Yellow with chartreuse curly tails was the color of choice and the two fish limit was caught within 30 minutes.
Cody Dunn sent in another of his flounder report, this one from last weekend.
Following the cold front, Dunn fished for flounder and had some fantastic catches using Gulps for bait. He and a companion caught close to 50 in six hours Friday, retaining eight while saving the last two slots of their limit for 20-inch fish or better.
Their largest ended up being 19 inches and out of the total catch 12 were non-keepers. They caught 25 during four hours of fishing Saturday with the largest measuring 22 inches.
When the limit dropped to two fish, he and two others landed 27 to 19 inches Sunday. The bite was on the first hour but quickly came to a halt.
Dunn offered a tip on how to improve your flounder catch. He uses a drop shot rig with a 1-ounce weight. The heavier weight keeps the bait on the bottom all the way to the boat. Tandem rigs with lighter weights allow the bait to rise to the mid water column before reaching the boat and most flounder are caught on the bottom.
