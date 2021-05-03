Another weekend passed with overall poor fishing for most anglers. There was some action from the rough surf, mainly on bull reds and sharks, and from inshore, black drum, hard heads, croaker and a few specks.
Ron Ciaccio turned in one of the better reports. He along with Dallas resident Troy Roberts and Stephen Kamucheka from Zimbabwe, both medical students at the University of Texas Medical Branch, fished the causeway area Sunday.
The trip overall was fun, and in spite of a strong west wind, they caught two speckled trout and three black drum.
Fred Taylor and his two young sons did not have much luck fishing around Lafitte's Cove. Things changed, however, when they switched to crabbing. Using chicken necks on a string, they landed a number of crabs while crabbing along the edge of a canal in the subdivision. All of the crabs were released.
Sweetwater Lake produced two flounder for Springtown resident Harold Noyes. Noyes fished from his kayak Saturday using live shrimp fished under a popping cork. Many bait snatchers were present and his pint of live shrimp was depleted quickly.
The two flounder measured just over 16 inches.
In response to Monday's online Reel Report about fish that are good table fare, Jerry Mostart asked if we would identify fish that are dangerous to eat or are poisonous.
On the dangerous side, there are areas all along the Texas coast where the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department cautions against consuming fish. That list is on its website and one area around Galveston Bay that is mentioned is the upper reaches of the bay above the Fred Hartman Bridge at Baytown.
For poisonous fish, Puffers are listed as such. Barracuda can be poisonous, especially if they are from reef areas in the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.