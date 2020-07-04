Friday was the day we ventured offshore for the first time during red snapper season. For the past two weeks and longer, there were very few days suitable for smaller seaworthy boats to head beyond the jetties.
While the forecasts called for slight seas and light winds, that was not the case on Friday. A moderate southwest wind had the Gulf chopped up but not to the point that we could not make it to our destination near the old Buccaneer Field.
The trip took about twice as long due to the cross chop caused by the unpopular southwest wind.
While the fishing was not up to par for a July 4 weekend, I saw more recreational fishing boats in the 20- to 30-foot range than in many years that far out. Every platform and buoy had multiple boats fishing around them, and it reminded me of the summers of the 1990s and earlier.
The water clarity was OK but not the gin clear blue water that is normally in the area. This is approximately 30 miles from the end of the Galveston jetties and normally an easy run.
One boat was tied up to the buoy marking one of two submerged platforms from the Buccaneer Field. Tying up to any offshore buoy is prohibited. One boat drifting around the marker said something to the violator and a few unpleasant words were exchanged.
When we arrived at dock just ahead of Friday's storms, a neighbor asked how we fared? My answer was that we got beaten up in the choppy ride to and from.
Oh well! There will be better days ahead for deep sea fishing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.