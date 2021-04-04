This week anglers can expect gradually warming temperatures and winds out of a southerly direction. Both should be good for fishing.
Easter Sunday, a moderate east wind did not help fishing, however, several nice catches were made, and black drum seem to be the highlight of most reports.
An exception to the drum action came from Mike Krakower who reported he had a nice quick trip in Offatts Bayou where he caught four specks and two undersized reds. The highlight of his trip came at the cleaning table where he found a good sized lure in the gut of his largest trout.
Krakower said it had formed dried blood around the hook and clearly been there for a while which is a sign that fish can survive with a hook in their gut.
Personally, I have found hooks and small lures in fish that I have caught, and while some survive the ordeal, many do not.
Probably the most unusual ingested hook was shown to me by a local doctor who was cleaning a red caught from his boat dock. The treble hook was about to pass through its system along with normal body waste before he caught the fish and cleaned it.
Saturday, a reader called in asking if the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department monitors fish for safe consumption. The TPWD, along with the Texas Department of Health, does monitor fish quality as it pertains to safe consumption.
On their website the TPWD has a section that is titled "Fish Bans and Closures." There you will find a list of areas and species of fish for which consumption warnings have been issued.
