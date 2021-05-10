Monday was an excellent day for fishing — just wish it could have been like that a day or two earlier.
Wind was the biggest problem over the weekend. That did not stop everyone, however.
League City resident Randy Hays sent this report from his trip Sunday.
“Fished Kemah Channel Sunday afternoon with light tackle. Caught and released a 31-inch big ugly on dead shrimp after a 20 minute tussle. Also caught & released several puppy drum also on dead shrimp. Very windy with muddy water.”
Also on the water Sunday was Malcolm Mencacci, who sent in this report.
“I took my Grandsons fishing on Mother’s Day and we hooked a few fish but the highlight of the day was my grandson RT catching a bull red and his brother Ryker, a 20 inch speck.
"We tossed croaker on a reef in upper West Bay. I think I was more excited than they were.”
Not many boats on the water Monday and no reports were in by 1:50 p.m. Conditions, however, were excellent with a light to moderate southeast wind blowing.
Those conditions are forecast to continue through Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms, however, are predicted for Wednesday.
