So much for the sunshine. I thought after the clear skies on Sunday, we would see the sun Monday. It appears Tuesday could be foggy. When the air temperature and water temperature are the same, this creates the sea fog.
I paid a visit to the fishing expo held at the Galveston County Fairgrounds on Friday. If you didn’t attend, you missed out on a good opportunity to see local vendors and their products. I spent my time talking with people I don’t see often and making new contacts for this column.
Capt. Juan Cruz reported catching good numbers of sheepshead, black drum and many undersized trout with 11 keepers mixed in. Cruz fished the upper reaches of Galveston Bay using live shrimp underneath popping corks. The bay water is in great shape.
The Specktacular Trout Series Louis J. Baumann Memorial Tournament was held Saturday. The conditions were horrible in Galveston Bay, but anglers caught some good speckled trout.
Heaviest three speckled trout stringers are as follows:
2nd place: Colin Peterson/Dakota Pietsch, 5.61 pounds
3rd place: Jason McRae/Kevin Lively, 5.15 pounds
61st Street Fishing Pier reported the bull reds have been active. Fish are averaging around 36 inches in length. Black drum, whiting, croaker and sheepshead are rounding out the catches. There’s some news of Santa visiting the pier. I’ll have an update on his visit in a couple days.
I’m praying for some sunshine later in the week. Rain chances remain low now but who knows. Please send in those fishing/hunting reports to reel.report@galvnews.com.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
