Before getting into today's Reel Report, a correction needs to be made to Saturday's report. It was mentioned that “wade-fishing the surf” would be where the action should occur. The word “wade” should not have been mentioned.
While red fish action can be hot and heavy making surf fishing desirable for fishing, wade-fishing is not. During pre-storm conditions, whether from a depression, tropical storm or hurricane, the surf is a dangerous place to wade or swim.
Fishing from the beach, beachfront rock groins and fishing piers extending into the Gulf are the best and safest spots to fish the surf during turbulent conditions.
Those conditions, according to the forecasts, appear that they will be with us for several days.
During tropical storm wind velocities and higher, you should avoid fishing. The risk is not worth it and the fishing likely would not be worthwhile.
There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding this week. The only sure thing is that a lot of wind, rain and high water levels will take place if Tropical Storm Beta remains on course.
Like all other events of this nature, this will pass and we will be back to near normal soon. In the meantime play it safe and do not venture out in your boat, avoid low lying areas and the rough surf.
