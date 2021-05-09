Sunday had a couple of obstacles as far as fishing goes. First, there was a south wind gusting to 20 knots and the other, it was Mother's Day.
Traditionally Mother's Day is a quiet day on the water and golf courses as well. A few early birds will hit the water. However, before noon they too are drawn away. Most of the time the afternoons are quiet, with most of the morning anglers headed somewhere to celebrate Mother's Day.
I recall several years ago when I took the opportunity to fish the jetties on that afternoon. Trout were almost always hitting if conditions allowed for fishing the Gulf side of the South Jetty. It was nice to fish with a sparse number of anglers and usually everyone was catching fish.
Unfortunately, this year I did not have that luxury as the grandkids had other ideas — mainly honoring their mother and grandmother!
I don't think I missed much, as a south wind gusting to 20 knots limited fishing to some isolated areas.
Today is the Monday after Mother's Day, and on many occasions, I have related the story of a tradition that day. For a number of years beginning in the mid-1970s, a friend, Don Stermer, and I would plan a trip to the jetties that Monday to fish for trout.
We probably made it about seven or eight years in a row and found trout were back at the jetties. During that time, I do not recall ever having not caught specks and, ironically, the weather was always cooperative.
We ended that tradition when his employer transferred him from Houston to a location in Oklahoma.
Monday, the elements are there for good prospects of catching trout, and anglers fishing the jetties likely will find a repeat of what Don and I experienced years ago. If the forecasts hold, the weather should cooperate.
