We continue in a pattern of “on again, off again” fishing. It will not be long before this changes, and the big factor will be warmer weather. The water temperatures are hovering in the upper 50s and that slows fish movement.
Although it is still a few weeks off, one of the key signs I have used for years to get my adrenaline flowing for fishing is the appearance of groups of shrimp boats off the beach front. Their presence indicates a migration of bait in the form of shrimp, small crustaceans and bait-size fin fish.
When the bait is moving, the predator fish are right behind. I cannot recall how early this event has taken place. I do, however, remember seeing the boats working during spring break many years.
The presence of glass minnows in concentrations is another sign. The concentrations arrive early and are a feast for most fin fish. Using minnow imitation baits during this time can be quite productive.
During the early part of the year when fishing is otherwise at one of its slowest periods, the black drum begin showing up for their annual run. Most years noticeable numbers of drum start showing in February, with the peak of the annual run occurring in mid-March around St. Patrick's Day.
So far this year the biggest surprise to me on the fishing scene has been the numbers of flounder that are showing up along the Galveston Ship Channel. While the action is not consistent, almost weekly reports have come in of nice flounder catches along the channel.
