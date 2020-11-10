Higher than normal water levels prevailed around Galveston on Tuesday, and anglers fishing that day found out they are not good for fishing.
A weak cold front is forecast to cross the upper Texas coast Wednesday, and my thought Tuesday was that a prefrontal bite might take place. Not the case, as Polly and I fished all morning with only one brag-able fish being caught, and that was a huge black drum from the North Jetty.
The only other action was a lone flounder, a bunch of sand trout and a few small mangrove snapper. Not exactly what you would expect for a mid-November day around Galveston.
Other boats fishing the Galveston Channel area were having similar results, with only scattered flounder being caught.
At noon, we decided to fish our favorite spot on the channel side of the North Jetty Boat Cut and the action was extremely slow except for a late hit on Polly's line. The battle was on, and while she was fighting the fish, I kept thinking it was either a large bull red or a huge stingray.
We landed the fish, took some pictures and successfully released the “big ugly” to hopefully spawn this season.
Swells from Tropical Storm Eta are plaguing the offshore waters out of Galveston and, in some areas, wave heights are running over 5 feet.
The effects of Eta likely will be with us until this weekend, with high tide levels being the most noticeable.
