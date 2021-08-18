Rain and winds gusting up to 20 mph Wednesday morning limited many anglers. I wasn't given too much in the way of reports Wednesday.
The 61st Fishing Pier reported Wednesday the action has slowed. Increased winds and rough surf are limiting catches of trout. It reported puppy drum, whiting, gafftop and ladyfish from the surf. Once the winds settle, trout catches should improve.
I fished Wednesday out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp. My group consisted of Eric Valentino, Chris Schmid and his son Clayton.
We were greeted by rain early Wednesday morning, delaying our start. We tried to fish the gas wells and channel, but conditions weren't favorable. We then sought safe harbor from a storm.
After it cleared, we headed back out. At noon, almost ready to call it a day, we landed on a school of redfish. In 45 minutes, we caught our limit, along with a couple of trout. We used live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Wednesday marked the 38th anniversary of Hurricane Alicia making landfall, 25 miles southwest of Galveston. It was the first major hurricane since Hurricane Carla in 1961 to impact the Houston/Galveston area. It was a category 3 with sustained wind of 115 mph. The damage was extensive on the west end of the island.
Forecast for Thursday calls for 50 percent chance of rain and winds from the south at 15 to 20 mph. I'm praying the forecasts are wrong.
