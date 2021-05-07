Friday turned out to be the day we expected. Early reports, however, indicated spotty action on fish.
Areas that had the best results reported were Upper West Bay, Hanna's Reef in East Bay and the Gulf side of the South Jetty.
Terrence Stapleton fished near the causeway bridge early Friday and landed two specks, both just under 20 inches, along with a four-pound gafftop and two good-sized croaker. Live shrimp fished free line style was the trick.
Bolivar resident Conrad Henry and Houston resident Stella Thompson fished East Bay's Hanna's Reef on Friday morning and caught three reds, two slots and one undersized, that were released along with several black drum, croaker and hardheads that also were released. Bottom bumping live shrimp was the key. Nothing hit the popping corks that they used at the start of their trip.
Finally, we got a report of a jack crevalle being caught. While it might not be the first one of the year, it is the first reported to the Reel Report.
Johnny Wheeler, Mark Stone and Aaron Black were fishing the Gulf side of the South Jetty near the end when the big jack struck Stone's mullet, which was ear marked for a big red. The jack was estimated to weigh around 20 pounds and was released.
Other catches were sharks, gafftop and a stingray that put on a fight that rivaled the jack.
The remainder of the weekend will hinge on the wind. Forecasts are calling for breezy conditions. If we have a window of winds tolerable for fishing, however, look for the action to heat up.
The water clarity was good along with good tidal movement Friday — both good elements for catching fish.
