Let’s start today’s report by taking a look at what took place on the fishing scene last weekend.
Overall, it was a continuation of the spotty action we have been experiencing all month. Wind continued to be an issue for anglers.
Fishing on Saturday was just about limited to a few die-hards, who were yearning to wet a line bad enough to endure chilly, uncomfortable conditions to fish.
Sunday was supposed to be a much better day for fishing. That did not hold up, however, as wind, albeit lighter than Saturday, continued to hold things back.
We did receive a report from Mark Haas, also known as “Catfish Mark,” who commented on the rumors of a huge group of trout loitering around behind Stingaree Marina in Crystal Beach.
Haas said, “You gotta get your guide to take you around the cut there (Stingaree Cut). Mostly guppy, undersized fish but still fun to catch on every cast.”
Our only other report came from Martin Stone, who fished Factory Bayou in San Leon and found action on black drum and croaker. Stone used dead shrimp to land three black drum, one keeper and two throwbacks along with several small croaker. The angler from Bacliff said there was not much to take home. Just having fish bite during weather like this, however, was fun.
It appears that unsettled conditions will be with us for more days, with cold weather in the forecast later this week.
