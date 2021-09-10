Here we go again. Tropical development is likely this weekend in the Bay of Campeche. The system is forecast to move inshore along the western Gulf Coast. This system needs to be watched.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported that, overnight, more than 40 bull reds were landed. Friday’s daytime catches were sheepshead, whiting and gafftop.
Andi Kilgore at the North Jetty bait camp sent in a report Friday. Several flounder were caught along with a few bull reds. All the action took place before noon. She has fresh dead shrimp, fresh cut bait, frozen shad and chicken for crabbing.
Not much to report from Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Friday. The strong northeast winds made it too rough to fish the open water. Catches should resume once this tropical system moves inland. Let’s pray it happens quickly.
Capt. Jim West of Bolivar Guide Service said Saturday’s teal opener should be good. The cool fronts brought in good numbers of birds. Doves are showing in fair numbers. West hunts properties near Winnie.
Capt. Scott Hickman said his properties near Lubbock are loaded with teal. Birds are just now showing up on the West End of Galveston Island. He reported good numbers of teal in Winnie and some on the Brazos River.
I received a question from Daniel Picket on Friday concerning the upcoming flounder closure. He wanted to know if one is still allowed to catch flounder during the closure. The answer is yes, but the fish must be released. I suggest using a large enough circle type hook to avoid deep hooking the fish.
I will monitor the tropics Saturday, making plans just in case. I suggest you all do the same. Let’s pray for the best and prepare for the worst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.