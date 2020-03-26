Much like information flow regarding the coronavirus itself, information regarding golf courses all over the country has been as tough to nail down as Jell-O to a wall. Galveston County is no exception.
All in the interest of the health and safety of players and staff, and factoring in rules promulgated by state and local governing bodies, where one can tee up and with what new restrictions has, at times, literally changed from morning to afternoon and from sunset to first tee time the next morning.
The information in this report was current yesterday afternoon; wherever one might like to play this morning, it is recommended that you inquire about restrictions before making a tee time. Based on the best available information on rounds played locally, if you didn’t make your tee time yesterday, you might find it a tough to get on until later in the day.
The No. 1 — and consistent — rule to abide by at every single course is: keep your distance.
Do not plan to play at the Galveston Country Club unless you are a member. Members, plan to walk or to ride alone in a cart that has no sand bottles, or coolers; also, there will be no rakes in the bunkers and ball washers are not in service. Beverage cart service and take-out food are still available.
In posting its operational changes in response to the coronavirus, Beacon Lakes PGA golf professional Dean Wilson addressed with clarity one of the head-scratchers associated with golf cart operations in a simple, direct written statement: “We feel it necessary to have one person per golf cart unless you are family.”
Some players have groused, some have giggled when more than one course suggested that even family members should be separated. C’mon, man! Anyway, at Beacon one can still ride, but players are encouraged to walk, while, of course, maintaining social distancing.
One can pay online or at the pay window, but cash will not be accepted. Food and drink may be brought onto the course, with the exception of alcohol. Finally, the course closes at 7:30 p.m. As the email from Heather Wilson says: “being outside can be good for your physical and mental health!”
Like Beacon Lakes, all area golf courses — days ago — began accelerated measures to protect against the spread of the virus. Most places are disinfecting carts, both before and after rounds, as evidenced by the presence of South Shore Harbour head pro Jeff Waltzer, who could be seen actively assisting in getting the carts cleaned, as well as getting them back in service because of high demand.
Every course has, in some fashion, altered the meaning of “holing out.” Some have inverted the cups and reinserted them, flagstick in (but flagsticks are not to be removed or even touched). Some have removed the flagsticks; some have raised the cups an inch or so above the surface of the grounds and deemed a shot that hits the cup to have been holed. That said, what constitutes a hole-in-one under these conditions is still being debated.
Early afternoon on Tuesday, word had spread that South Shore Harbour and Magnolia Creek courses were closing. A missive from general manager Jenny Judd on Tuesday night set the record straight.
Both courses are open and having more weekday traffic than usual. Just don’t look for the bag drop at Magnolia Creek; also, don’t plan to sit around to settle your bets without meeting the 6-foot rule and the 10 people or less requirements.
Moody Gardens Golf Course is maintaining normal operating hours while complying with guidelines issued by the city of Galveston. Same goes for Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.
In fact, wherever you plan to play, checking for local government restrictions in addition to asking the pro shop about playing conditions is a good way to avoid disappointment — or worse.
It’s still golf, just for a little while under altered conditions. Enjoy your round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.