Saturday morning wide spread showers and elevated wind levels greeted anglers. However, those conditions quickly gave way to sunny skies and lighter winds.
The only fishing reports came from anglers fishing at night or in the dark of the early morning just prior to daybreak.
The partying was on at Josh Minters' home in Jamaica Beach while Josh himself was at his boat dock fishing for trout. The noise did not seem to bother the fish, as Minters caught his limit of five trout within an hour after midnight.
Free-lined live shrimp was the bait.
Just prior to daybreak Saturday, Jeth Hansen and Lonnie Moore fished the breakers near the Bolivar Ferry Landing and landed four nice-sized trout, two keeper flounder and two stingrays. Live shrimp bottom bumped did the trick.
Henry Hornburg, Stan Rogers and Sharon Allen fished lighted areas along the Galveston Ship Channel early Saturday. Using live shrimp for bait fished several ways, the anglers from La Porte landed numerous sand trout, two slot reds, a 23-inch black drum and a mangrove snapper.
Hornburg said most of the action came from near the Offshore Rig Museum and Pier 19.
Free-lined live shrimp was the most productive method while several fish were taken using popping corks.
There were no offshore reports in by press time on Saturday. However, expect that to change. Conditions on Sunday and Monday are forecast to be outstanding for hitting the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.