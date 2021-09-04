It was a great start to the Labor Day weekend — weather and winds were perfect. There were plenty of folks who took advantage of the slick, calm bay. I saw many anglers fishing the middle of Galveston Bay.
Saturday, I met Michael Fox and Deb Moore at Marina Bay Harbor in Clear Lake. They wanted to learn about Galveston Bay. Since they keep their boat in Kemah, we left from there, under clear skies and light winds.
We ran to Eagle Point first, stopping to pick up live shrimp. From there, we proceeded to the gas wells. We stayed maybe a hour, missing two bites. Tidal movement was minimal.
From there, we ventured to Smith Point. On our first stop we picked up six reds, five were undersized, and one flounder. Our next stop on a small reef produced a few trout, mostly undersized. It started to get hot, so we decided to make a run back around the bay, before calling it a day. They were a great couple; even their dog Lola joined us for the day.
Capt. Theron Fisk reported Saturday that the bull red action is strong on tips of the north and south Galveston jetty. Also, there are still plenty of sharks in the area. The best bait for the reds is fresh dead shad and live shrimp. Sharks are being caught on live sand trout.
Early Saturday, Capt. Eric Walker, Ben Sullivant, KW Styron and Chris Fielder ventured to the Galveston Jetties. Promptly, Fielder landed a 33-inch red, which was tagged and retained. At the same time, Sullivant landed a 27-inch red. Fielder, along with Styron, also caught a few keeper speckled trout. All the fish came off live shrimp, fished with a light slip sinker. The best bite was from 6-10 a.m.
The 61st Street pier reported continued catch of bull reds, undersized reds, gafftop and whiting. The surf was off-colored because of the west/southwest winds.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported a large crowd launching Saturday on their ramp. Despite lots of anglers on the water, fishing was on the slow side. Most people caught a few fish, but not many keepers. They re-stocked their bait supplies for tomorrow,
The feels-like temperature is high. With these dry hot winds, it will continue. I cannot stress enough, to keep hydrated. Also, it is a good idea to carry extra water on your boat, just in case of a breakdown The last thing you want to happen is being stuck on a open boat, with the sun beating down and no water to drink. Be smart.
