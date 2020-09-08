Anglers lucked out this Labor Day weekend, as the rain waited until Tuesday to hit. Early in the day, the wind was gusting. However, when the showers started, the velocities dropped.
There were some nice catches made around Galveston on Sunday and Monday. Below are three fishing reports describing the action.
First comes John Reagan’s report.
“My brother, a good friend and myself had an outstanding day fishing. I, John Reagan, caught a 27-inch Redfish and got into some big fights with the infamous Spanish Mack (mackerel).
My brother, Greg Peloquin, caught a 26-inch Redfish and a 27-inch Spanish Mack. He also got into a pretty good fight with a Tarpon that ended up winning by jumping about 3 feet out of the water, bowing up and spitting the lure. Coolest thing to watch ever!
My buddy Bryan Cobb was fighting Spanish Mack for a while. Losing several lures to them. But he ended up landing a 28-incher to settle the match. It was a great day at the south jetty.”
Lisa Wallace describes her experience fishing the surf.
“By 9 a.m. live bait from GYB Bait Camp was gone — but the alternative (frozen) dead shrimp was no problem as an appetizer for every large catfish roaming the surf. They were well fed by my rod and reel.
Sadly — a lone, rather large, speckled trout was hooked — then unhooked. It must have been lost.”
Larry Grissom tells about his Texas Grand Slam from West Bay.
“A friend of mine, Joe Lawley, from Dallas, went out with me on Sunday at first light for a bit of bay action.
We fished around Harborwalk and caught numerous undersized specks, sand trout, croakers and red drum.
We managed to retain a flounder, one red and one speck. Baits were Berkley Chartreuse 1.4 oz jigs, live shrimp under a chartreuse popping cork and cut lady fish.
