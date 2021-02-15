Freezing temperatures and near gale force winds are posing a serious threat to our stocks of game fish. We mentioned in Monday’s Reel Report the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department shut down fishing in parts of the Galveston Bay Complex, which includes all of Offatts Bayou east of Marker 22.
Several days ago, there was optimism we would escape a fish-killing freeze. With temperatures reaching levels near what occurred during the 1989 fish-killing freeze, however, optimism has turned to pessimism.
For now, all we can do is wait and see. During most major freezes, it takes several days for fish to appear on the surface following warmer weather setting in. Please be reminded it is illegal to take stunned fish by any means.
Once we are past this event, it will take the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department a while to evaluate the outcome.
This week, we have another major cold front forecast for closer to the weekend. It does not appear, however, to be as severe as the one we are experiencing now.
If you see fish floating, try to identify them and pass on the information to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and to the Reel Report as well.
In the meantime, stay home and avoid getting caught in this terrible weather.
