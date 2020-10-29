Thursday definitely was not a day to be on the water, with a north wind gusting to 30 knots at times. The velocities start dropping Friday, and Friday and Saturday look good for fishing.
The latter part of the weekend weather depends on how fast an approaching cold front hits. So, if fishing is in your plans and the forecasts are on target, Friday, Saturday and possibly Sunday are the days to go after flounder and other fish.
For a change this weekend, anglers get a break to enjoy some windows of good weather.
Beginning Friday, we should receive more fishing reports, as conditions should allow anglers to hit the water. Low water levels are likely until a wind shift takes place over the weekend, then another cold front follows. It is that time of year.
Once in a while, we get reports that are not necessarily fishing reports but are interesting enough to share with our readers. With the lack of fishing activity Thursday, Daniel Pickett‘s report might be of interest.
Pickett sent the following note:
“On Wednesday afternoon, I was sitting just inside my garage working on one of my reels. Some line was out about 10 feet in the driveway with a plastic lure at the end. A hawk swooped down, picked up the lure, and flew off. After about 50 feet of line was reeled off, I grabbed the line at which time the hawk dropped the lure in the street.
I have had big fish get off my line, but that was the first time I lost a hawk while fishing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.