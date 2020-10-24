Strong northerly winds accompanied the cold front that passed through Galveston on Saturday, and fishing was held down as a result. Conditions should improve today, and it would not be surprising if a spurt of flounder activity takes place.
A sudden change in weather is one of the signals that flounder look for, and this latest system likely got their attention.
Here we are in the last week of October, and catches of the flatfish just are not up to par compared to years past. Before cold weather started appearing later in the year, mid-October was the time when action on flounder started heating up.
One of the long-time fishing guides, who kept detailed records of his fishing trips, pinpointed the peak of the annual flounder run taking place between the full moons of October and November.
A few years ago he changed that to the full moons of November and December.
Lance Robinson, who recently retired from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, once told me that the colder the water, the better the migration and the best results from spawning.
Hopefully, this week will prove to be much better than the earlier part of the month. This last week of October is also the last time a five-fish limit can be retained until mid-December. The limit drops to two per day per angler on Nov. 1.
Let's hope for some sustained cold temperatures to get the water in shape for all of our fall fishing.
