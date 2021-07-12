A pair of Friendswood alumni saw their baseball dreams come true Monday, as shortstop Izaac Pacheco and left-handed pitcher Lael Lockhart Jr. were each selected on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.
Pacheco, who just graduated from Friendswood High School, didn’t have to wait long Monday to see his name unveiled on the MLB Draft board. Pacheco was the third selection of Day 2, with the Detroit Tigers using their second round pick (39th overall) to draft him.
Messages left with Pacheco for comment weren’t immediately returned.
Lockhart, a 2016 Friendswood graduate, was taken in the ninth round (No. 282 overall) by the Los Angeles Dodgers. As a five-year collegiate player, Lockhart had already had the draft day experience, so he went out to take his mind off of it, he said.
Then, Lockhart got a call from his adviser informing him there was interest from the Dodgers and the New York Mets, and not long after that, the call came.
“It just kind of came down to the end of the ninth round,” Lockhart said. “I knew the Dodgers had the last pick, and I thought, ‘Maybe, let’s see.’ My adviser called me and told me, ‘The Mets are probably going to take you in the next round, but the Dodgers have the pick before that, so I’ll let you know what happens.’
“The next call I got was the Dodgers’ scout, and he said, ‘Hey man, congrats on being a Dodger,’ and that was it,” Lockhart continued. “I got off the phone with him, and the next thing I know, my adviser calls me and says, ‘Hey man, congrats,’ and it all happened within the span of what seemed like about five minutes — signed deal, crazy day and now I’m just enjoying it.”
After graduating Friendswood, Lockhart spent four seasons with the Houston Cougars before becoming a graduate transfer to the Arkansas Razorbacks for this past season.
Lockhart credits pitching on a high level in college and working on his fastball’s velocity with Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs for getting drafted.
“He really helped me change my repertoire from being an 85 to 90 mile-an-hour lefty to 90 to 94, kind of changing the way I pitched and changing the way I went after guys,” Lockhart said. “He really changed my career for the better and got me into the spot where I’m at now.”
Next up, Lockhart will travel to Arizona for a physical, and then he’ll be assigned to one of the Dodgers’ minor league affiliates, he said. Regardless of where he lands, Lockhart said he’s heard nothing but positive reports about playing in the Dodgers’ organization from friends and former teammates.
“They’ve said it’s a class organization; it’s top-notch stuff, second-to-none on the developmental side,” Lockhart said. “They treat you like you want to be treated. You can’t ask for much more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.