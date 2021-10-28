How many times in a year are weather forecasters’ predictions right? I bet you could count them on both hands. In truth, it’s probably about 50 percent of the time.
They nailed it Thursday with clear skies, wind and more wind. The winds are blowing every bit of 30-plus mph. Tides have dropped below a normal low Thursday and will continue to drop.
Will it be the lowest I have ever seen? Hurricane Rita in 2005 emptied the bays. I don’t think we’ll see the tides this low, but I could be wrong. Needless to say, not much fishing took place Thursday.
I received a report from avid Reel Report reader and League City resident Michael Gavis late Wednesday. His friend and Austin resident Kris Kramer came to visit, and they decided to fish inside Moses Lake with their kayaks Tuesday.
This was Kramer’s first experience fishing saltwater. They paddled into the marshes of the lake where Kramer hooked and landed a redfish on his first cast. The two friends proceeded to catch a variety of fish, which included black drum, flounder and even more redfish. They used live shrimp fished on the bottom and underneath popping corks along with Buggs curly tailed lures.
The action was fast during the outgoing tide, but it slowed once it stopped. The Austinite had such a good experience he promptly bought his own saltwater rod and reel combo.
Most anglers are aware of the flounder closure starting at midnight Sunday. Not much has been said about the economic impact of this closure. Many anglers throughout the state plan their vacations to Galveston just to coincide with the annual flounder run.
The live bait industry is a tough way to make a living, but it serves a purpose to the anglers. The sales of live finger mullet and mudfish during the flounder run help with the revenue during an otherwise slow period. This closure trickles down to the commercial license holder who sells flounder to markets and local restaurants, as well as the ones who supply bait camps with finger mullet and mudfish.
Seawolf Park in Galveston makes revenue during an otherwise slow tourist period, just from those fishing for flounder. Will it have any effect? Who knows? Only time will tell.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.