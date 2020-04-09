NFL wide receiver and Galveston native Mike Evans is sending $50,000 home to the island as part of a $100,000 donation to support coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, relief efforts, his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Thursday.
The other $50,000 in Evans’ $100,000 pledge — made through his charitable organization, the Mike Evans Family Foundation — will be donated to the United Way Suncoast in support of coronavirus relief efforts in the Tampa Bay, Florida region.
“These critical dollars will do so much to help families who are struggling in this crisis,” United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff stated in the Buccaneers’ news release.
Evans, who was the Buccaneers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee this past season, also has among his list of charitable efforts offered a free football camp during the summer in Galveston.
