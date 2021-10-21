Having to deal with sea fog this early is a little strange. I never get used to the pea-soup air, but I expect it around January/February.
Thursday morning’s fog was unexpected. I thought maybe it was just ground fog until I drove onto the seawall. It was a thick as it gets looking out across the Gulf. It burned off, thankfully.
League City resident Randy Hays took his kayak out to West Galveston Bay on Wednesday. He ventured to the marsh on the south shoreline near Starvation Cove. He landed a keeper slot red and a 17-inch flounder. Hays also caught and released several undersized reds and flounder.
All of the fish were caught on free-lined mud minnows and finger mullet. The wind increased about noon, and he called it a day.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife, Addie, fished out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday. The fog was bad early and then cleared out by midmorning. They ended up with seven keeper trout and numerous undersized fish. Cruz mentioned the bite was early and after that it became slow.
All of the fish were caught on live shrimp underneath popping corks. He was fishing near the gas wells and along protected shorelines.
I fished Thursday with a loyal reader of Reel Report, Bill Bunch. He runs a 17-foot Carolina Skiff, so we stayed in Greens Lake, showing him around the lake and marsh. There were not many fish to be caught.
He did lose on a big trout at the boat that I would’ve estimated at more than 5 pounds. But then he made up for it by landing a 24-inch red. No birds were working, and there was little bait activity. Fog was thick for a while until the sun came up good. I enjoyed our conversations and the time we spent fishing.
Starting Friday and running through Sunday, Harborwalk Bait Shop in Hitchcock is hosting its second Fall Fishing Tournament Series. This time the quarry is flounder, and it’s a youth-only event for ages 6 to 15. Top prize will be for the heaviest and longest flounder. Entry fee is $20 per angler. Call 346-429-9992 for more information.
Wow, there’s much going on the next few days on the fishing scene. If you’re not out fishing, go by and check out the tournament happenings in the area. Be aware of the morning fog for the next two days. Keep sending in those reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
