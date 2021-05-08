While windy conditions have kept most offshore fishing boats out of the Gulf of Mexico, that does not mean that our migratory fish have not arrived. At least one boat has made an attempt to fish offshore, and the results were encouraging.
Danny Greer of Dallas took his 31-foot boat out into the Gulf last week with two friends from his neighborhood joining him. They battled 5-foot seas and made it about halfway to the old Buccaneer Field area before one of the guests started turning “green.”
Greer knew that their fishing time would be limited, so he spotted a buoy about 20 miles from the end of the South Jetty and headed for it. His first pass drew the attention of a huge ling, and lines baited with sardines were quickly dropped in the water.
Before the big ling, or cobia as they are also called, could get to it, a smaller ling took one of the baits and the fight was on. Unfortunately while the ling was large, it did not make the cut off of 36 inches in Federal Waters (State of Texas Waters have a 40-inch minimum).
After the fight, the school of five ling vanished. The group continued to fish for another half-hour before needing to take their sea-sick companion back to dock. During that time, a large king was caught and several sharks swam by looking at the baits.
Late May is one of the best times to find large ling off of the Texas Coast and in particular out of Galveston. I have found the old Buccaneer Field area to be one of the better producing spots for big ling.
There are two fishing buoys marking submerged platforms and one active well in the vicinity. At least that was the case last summer, as that was the last time I visited that area.
